Red sanders smuggling continuing unabated under NDA rule, says YSRCP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition party YSR Congress on Monday said that smuggling of red sanders is “going on unabated” under the TDP-led NDA government while it was under check when it was in power.

YSRCP spokesperson Putta Sivasanakar Reddy told media persons that there are neither check-posts nor raids against red sanders smugglers while there was stringent action against them when Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister.

He recalled that even the Preventive Detention Act was invoked by the previous government to check red sanders smuggling.

When Peddiredi Ramchandra Reddy was Forest Minister, forest rangers were equipped with men and materials for proper functioning and the auction of seized red sanders fetched revenue, he said.

The YSRCP spokesperson said ever since N. Chandrababu Naidu became Chief Minister, there have been no cases against smugglers. He alleged that the smugglers are working in the garb of TDP workers and carrying the material in heritage vehicles. He claimed that earlier, logs of red sanders were found in his native village.

Sivasankar Reddy said during Naidu’s previous term, there was a large smuggling of red sanders and a leader from Kurnool made hay out of it. He alleged that the leader produced a film with ill-gotten wealth and married the heroine of the film.

The coalition government has been feeding stories in the media to divert the attention of the public from its failures, he alleged, and asked Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan to spell out the action taken to check the smuggling of forest wealth.

Data shows that red sanders smuggling was rampant during the TDP term, and it was contained after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over, he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has condemned the “undemocratic and vindictive actions” of the coalition government.

He alleged in a clear attempt at political vendetta, the government attempted to demolish the River View resort at Sri Kalahasthi under false pretexts, despite valid permissions being in place.

Former MLA and senior YSRCP leader Madhusudhan Reddy intervened to prevent this unjust action, Karunakar Reddy said, adding that the government filed fabricated cases against him, falsely accusing him of obstructing officials.

The incident is part of a larger agenda to suppress YSRCP leaders who actively oppose the government’s unfair practices, he said. Madhusudhan Reddy, a vocal critic of the government’s atrocities, has been unfairly targeted. Lawyers presented clear evidence of the restaurant’s permissions, exposing the government’s baseless claims.

“We stand firmly with former MLA Madhusudhan Reddy and all those resisting these undemocratic acts. The party will continue to fight for justice and uphold the democratic rights of the people of the state,” Karunakar Reddy said.