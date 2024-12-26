Andhra CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Special Financial Assistance and Central Support

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Central ministers, including Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the high-profile meetings, Naidu sought special financial assistance to address the state’s pressing economic challenges and discussed several developmental projects critical for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

Focus on Special Financial Assistance

Chandrababu Naidu, who’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a prominent ally in the BJP-led NDA government, elaborated on the poor financial condition of Andhra Pradesh. He urged the Prime Minister to provide special financial assistance, citing the misuse of a five-year revenue deficit grant by the previous government in just three years.

Naidu also detailed the measures his administration is taking to stabilize the state’s economy, including relaunching 74 out of 94 Centrally sponsored schemes. He emphasized the need for the Centre’s cooperation to put the state back on the path of sustainable development.

During the meeting, Naidu thanked PM Modi for his support in resuming work on the Polavaram multipurpose irrigation project and the development of Amaravati, the planned state capital. He sought further assistance to expedite these projects, which are vital for Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure and growth.

Establishment of ArcelorMittal Steel Plant

The Chief Minister also discussed the establishment of an ArcelorMittal steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. He requested Central support in ensuring a steady supply of raw materials and clearing technical bottlenecks to fast-track the project.

The steel plant is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and boost industrial growth in the region. Naidu underlined the importance of timely permissions and financial backing to make the project a reality.

Swarnandhra Vision-2047

Naidu presented the “Swarnandhra Vision-2047” document to the Prime Minister, outlining the state’s long-term development goals aligned with the national vision of Vikasith Bharat. He highlighted ambitious targets for infrastructure, industrial growth, and welfare initiatives, seeking the Centre’s cooperation in achieving these objectives.

Meetings with Central Ministers

In addition to meeting PM Modi, Naidu held separate discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He reiterated the state’s financial struggles and sought the release of funds under various schemes.

Today, I had the opportunity to discuss AP's financial situation with the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. @nsitharaman Ji. During the meeting, I emphasized the necessity of central support, release of pending funds and special assistance to boost our state's development. pic.twitter.com/VJ4eXJ1Xh7 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 25, 2024

Naidu also met Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to push for specific state projects. These included ensuring technical clearances and funding for key infrastructure initiatives.

Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, Naidu began his day by paying tributes at Atal Samadhi in Delhi. Accompanying PM Modi, Amit Shah, and other NDA leaders, Naidu honored Vajpayee’s contributions to the nation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naidu wrote a heartfelt tribute:

“Atal was a visionary leader and a true Bharat Ratna who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His unparalleled contributions shaped India’s democratic and developmental journey.”

Naidu credited Vajpayee for supporting his vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into an IT hub. “I remain deeply grateful for his guidance in advancing our state’s technological and industrial development,” he added.

Met with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji, to deliberate on the crucial issues and challenges confronting Andhra Pradesh, and sought his assistance in addressing them. pic.twitter.com/ztY1dVHWTg — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 25, 2024

Strengthening TDP-BJP Ties

As a key ally of the BJP-led NDA, Naidu’s meetings in Delhi underline the strengthening of ties between the TDP and the BJP. The discussions revolved around state-centric developmental issues, reflecting a collaborative approach between the Centre and Andhra Pradesh.