PM Modi Leads Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 100th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, commemorating his legacy as a visionary leader and statesman.

The day also marked the celebration of ‘Good Governance Day’ in Vajpayee’s honor.

PM Modi’s Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his respect and admiration for Vajpayee.

“Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote.

Today, on Atal Ji’s 100th birth anniversary, penned a few thoughts on his monumental contribution to our nation and how his efforts transformed many lives.https://t.co/mFwp6s0uNX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2024

In a video message, Modi highlighted the significance of Vajpayee’s contributions to India.

“Today, in honour of Atal Jayanti, is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day.’ Good governance means when the Centre doesn’t have a feeling of power but of service,” he said. Modi also urged citizens to uphold their responsibilities, emphasizing that “this is the lesson Atal Bihari Vajpayee taught us.”

Union Leaders Pay Homage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Vajpayee as a leader who redefined governance and development in India.

“Atal ji made cultural nationalism a work culture and always kept the country’s security and public welfare paramount. He made the BJP popular with the masses with his purity and self-restraint in political life. Like the Pole Star, Atal ji will continue to guide the countrymen on the path of national service till eternity,” Shah stated.

BJP President J.P. Nadda

BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also lauded Vajpayee’s immense contributions to Indian politics.

“Revered Atal Ji gave new heights to the tradition of integrity and service in Indian politics. His contribution to establishing the country as a global superpower is unforgettable,” Nadda wrote.

He further described Vajpayee’s life as “an inspiration,” adding, “Good Governance Day reflects his unwavering dedication to all-round national development.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Vajpayee, calling him “a pillar of independent Indian politics.”

“Atal ji set new standards in both politics and diplomacy, working throughout his life with the resolve to build a strong and prosperous India. His significant contribution to India’s progress cannot be appreciated enough. Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, I pay my humble tribute to him,” Singh wrote.

Vajpayee’s Legacy and Contributions

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India’s most revered leaders, served as the country’s Prime Minister three times. Known for his oratory skills, diplomatic finesse, and visionary leadership, Vajpayee played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His tenure is remembered for significant achievements, including:

Economic Reforms : Vajpayee’s government spearheaded economic liberalization and infrastructure development, including the launch of the Golden Quadrilateral project.

: Vajpayee’s government spearheaded economic liberalization and infrastructure development, including the launch of the Golden Quadrilateral project. Nuclear Tests : Under his leadership, India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, establishing the nation as a global power.

: Under his leadership, India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, establishing the nation as a global power. Foreign Relations: Vajpayee’s diplomatic efforts improved India’s relations with neighboring countries and major global powers.

Good Governance Day: Honoring Vajpayee’s Vision

Good Governance Day, observed annually on December 25, was instituted in 2014 to honor Vajpayee’s legacy. The day focuses on promoting accountability, transparency, and efficient administration in governance—principles Vajpayee championed throughout his political career.

Nationwide Tributes and Celebrations

Across India, citizens, political leaders, and organizations commemorated Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary with various events. Seminars, poetry recitations, and discussions were held to reflect on his contributions to Indian democracy and governance.

A Statesman Remembered

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy as a statesman, poet, and visionary leader continues to inspire millions. As the nation paid tribute on his centenary, his ideals of good governance, national pride, and public service remain a guiding light for future generations.