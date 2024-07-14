Andhra CM Naidu meets Shinde, discusses politics, cooperation

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at the latter’s residence here on Sunday to discuss the current political scenario and cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure and economics.

In a post on ‘X’, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said the chief ministers discussed cooperation between their states for progress.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse, Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde were present for the meeting, it said.

According to sources close to Shinde, the chief ministers spoke for nearly half an hour at his official residence, Varsha.

The discussions covered the current political situation, among other topics, they said.

“Shinde and Naidu also discussed social and cultural exchange and cooperation between the two states. They also explored issues related to infrastructure development and expanding opportunities in the digital field,” sources said.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party are part of the BJP-led NDA.