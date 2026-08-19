Andhra govt allays fears over data centres affecting water supply to Vizag

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday defended the state government’s decision to establish data centres in Visakhapatnam, claiming that misinformation was being spread over their environmental and water requirements.

Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, Minister Lokesh said Google’s decision to invest in Visakhapatnam had triggered wider interest from other IT companies in the city.

He was responding to a question raised by Jana Sena MLA, Lokam Naga Madhavi.

Minister Lokesh said data centres are critical to the AI-driven digital economy and India’s data sovereignty, particularly amid emerging geopolitical challenges. He explained that once the proposed data-centre ecosystem reaches the targeted 6.5 GW capacity, it is estimated to require around 3 TMC of water annually based on current technology, while stressing that newer cooling technologies are expected to reduce water consumption further.

He said water for data centres would come from the industrial allocation of water from Polavaram project, without diverting water meant for the city’s residents.

Minister Lokesh said the government is committed to supplying Visakhapatnam’s urban water requirements through Polavaram, with gravity-based supply expected within 18 months. Dedicated pipelines would be provided for data centres, he added.

Comparing water consumption, Lokesh said a 1 GW thermal power plant consumes nearly 10 times more water annually than a data centre, questioning why protests over water usage were focussed only on data centres.

Minister Lokesh also said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had set a clear ceiling of 6.5 GW for data-centre allocations, and declared that the target has now been fully achieved.

He said the government would prioritise companies that demonstrate strong environmental responsibility.

Data centres are coming up at Adavivaram-Mudasarlova, Tarluvada, and Rambilli areas in Visakhapatnam.

Citizens’ groups in Visakhapatnam have opposed the data centre hub, highlighting concerns over the strain on resources such as water and power, as well as its environmental impact. They cited the Super El Niño-like weather pattern that has put considerable strain on water resources across the State to oppose the project.

The CPI and CPI(M) have been opposing data centre projects in and around Visakhapatnam, alleging that the projects would adversely affect the environment, drinking water sources and public health.