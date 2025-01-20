Andhra Govt: Drone That Hovered Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office Belonged to State Government

Amaravati: The drone that was spotted hovering over the camp office of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan near Mangalagiri two days ago has been confirmed to belong to the state government.

Investigation Reveals State Government Drone

Following a complaint lodged by the Jana Sena Party, the police initiated an investigation and identified the drone. The probe revealed that the drone was owned by Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), a state government entity. The drone had been part of a study focusing on traffic, sanitation, canal management, and road conditions. It was also reported that the drone had flown over the offices of the Jana Sena Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Jana Sena Raises Alarm Over Drone Activity

The drone was observed hovering above Pawan Kalyan’s camp office for approximately 20 minutes on Saturday afternoon, which raised concerns among the Jana Sena Party. Upon noticing the device, party leaders immediately contacted the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Guntur district Collector and Superintendent of Police, urging an investigation and the implementation of precautionary measures.

Police Investigation and Findings

The police launched an investigation into the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to trace the origins of the drone and identify those responsible for operating it. The investigation confirmed that the drone belonged to APSFL, the state-owned corporation, and was being used for government-related surveys.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA Appears Before Party’s Disciplinary Committee

Jana Sena’s Concern Over Security Issues

Jana Sena has been particularly concerned about security issues surrounding Pawan Kalyan. The party highlighted two recent incidents that raised alarm. In December 2022, a fake IPS officer was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement official during Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the north coastal districts. Additionally, during Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the Vijayawada Book Festival, there was a power outage, which the party believed was a potential security lapse.

DGP Assures Security Measures Are in Place

In response to the concerns raised by Jana Sena, DGP Dwarka Tirumala Rao stated that the police take every issue related to Pawan Kalyan’s security very seriously. He denied any failure on the part of the police department and assured that security protocols are being followed closely.

For more updates on security matters and political developments in Andhra Pradesh, stay tuned.