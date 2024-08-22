Andhra News | CM Naidu Extends Support to Protesting Junior Doctors at KGH Over Kolkata Incident

Visakhapatnam: TDP Chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the protesting junior doctors at King George Hospital (KGH) on Thursday.

The junior doctors are protesting in response to the recent brutal incident in Kolkata, where a young female doctor was assaulted and murdered.

Expressing solidarity with the junior doctors, Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and emphasized the need for stronger measures to protect healthcare professionals.

He assured the protesting doctors that, if given the opportunity, he would prioritize the safety of doctors in all hospitals across the state.

During his visit, Naidu also interacted with the medical community, acknowledging the challenges and risks they face in their line of duty.

He called for immediate action from the government to ensure that such incidents do not recur and that doctors can work without fear.

The protest by junior doctors has garnered widespread attention, with demands for improved security measures in hospitals gaining momentum.

Naidu’s visit is seen as a significant boost to the morale of the protesting doctors, who are seeking justice and protection in their workplaces.