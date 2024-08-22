Andhra News | CM Naidu Holds Review Meeting on Achyutapuram Pharma Company Accident: Video

Hyderabad: In response to the recent accident at a pharma company in Achyutapuram, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened a high-level review meeting with district officials, ministers, and local representatives on Friday.

The meeting focused on assessing the situation, understanding the cause of the accident, and determining the necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of stringent safety protocols in industrial areas, especially in high-risk sectors like pharmaceuticals.

He urged the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that all safety standards are being strictly followed.

Naidu also expressed his concerns for the affected workers and directed the concerned authorities to provide all necessary medical assistance and compensation.

He assured the public that the government would take strong measures to enhance safety regulations and prevent any recurrence of such unfortunate events.

The review meeting included discussions on improving safety infrastructure, regular inspections, and increasing awareness about safety practices among industrial workers.

The Chief Minister’s proactive response has been widely acknowledged as he aims to bolster industrial safety in the region.