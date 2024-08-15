Andhra News | CM Naidu inaugurates subsided food at Anna Canteen

Gudivada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated an Anna Canteen at Gudivada in Krishna district, which offers subsided meals to poor people.

The Anna Canteens were started with the idea of not having any poor person going hungry. A plan will be worked out to ensure that they operate without disruption, he said.

“After becoming the CM for the fourth time, I have started several initiatives and starting a programme like Anna Canteen gives me immense pleasure,” said Naidu in an official release.

Further, the CM highlighted that he felt very happy to listen to the feedback of people who came to eat food at Anna Canteen.

Accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneshwari, Naidu served food at the canteen and also relished a meal there.

Started in 2018 during the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019, Anna Canteens, which offer three meals a day at just Rs 15, were defunct during the tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government from 2019 to 2024.

According to Naidu, 100 canteens were started today and by September end, 203 canteens will be available across the state, including in all tribal areas.

The CM said Rs 200 crore would be spent on Anna Canteens annually, while it costs Rs 53 lakh per day to run them.

Recently, two donors, Bhuvaneswari and P Srinivasa Raju, have donated Rs 1 crore each to this scheme.

Naidu said the government has also opened a bank account in Guntur for donors to come forward and donate to Anna Canteens.