Andhra News | Flood Relief Operations Intensify as Minister and MPs Visit Krishna District

Gudivada: Minister Kollu Ravindra, along with MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and MLA Venigandla Ramu, conducted a tour of the flood-affected areas in Nandivada Mandal. The leaders reached the flood-hit villages via special boats to assess the situation and oversee the relief measures being implemented.

Heavy rains have caused significant flooding in the region, impacting several villages and leaving residents in need of immediate assistance. The visit by the officials aimed to provide support to the affected communities and ensure that relief operations are being carried out efficiently.

During their tour, the leaders interacted with the local residents to understand their concerns and assured them of the government’s commitment to providing necessary relief. Emergency supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, are being distributed, and rehabilitation efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.

Minister Kollu Ravindra emphasized that the government is fully prepared to handle the crisis and is working closely with local authorities to ensure timely assistance to all flood-affected families. MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri and MLA Venigandla Ramu also reiterated their dedication to helping the affected communities rebuild and recover from the disaster.

The visit highlights the government’s swift response to the flooding and its commitment to the welfare of the people in the Krishna District.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and relief efforts are expected to be ramped up in the coming days as more support reaches the flood-hit areas.