Andhra Pradesh
Andhra News | Four killed in pharma company fire accident: Video
Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Four workers of a pharmaceutical company here died after a fire broke out at the unit on Wednesday.
Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant. “We lost four employees.
The incident happened not because of a reactor blast,” Krishnan said. Officials suspect it to be an electricity-related fire.
Around 30 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram, she said. Further, the collector said 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued.