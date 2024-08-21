Andhra News | Four killed in pharma company fire accident: Video

Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Four workers of a pharmaceutical company here died after a fire broke out at the unit on Wednesday.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant. “We lost four employees.

The incident happened not because of a reactor blast,” Krishnan said. Officials suspect it to be an electricity-related fire.

Around 30 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram, she said. Further, the collector said 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued.

⚠️ Disturbing Videos



కెమికల్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో పేలిన రియాక్టర్‌.. ఇద్దరు మృతి, 18 మందికి గాయాలు



అనకాపల్లి – అచ్యుతాపురం సెజ్‌లోని ఎసెన్షియా కెమికల్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీలో పేలిన రియాక్టర్‌.



ఈ ప్రమాదలో ఇద్దరు మృతిచెందగా.. దాదాపు 18 మందికి గాయాలయ్యాయి. pic.twitter.com/mxt3zBerz6 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 21, 2024