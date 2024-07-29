Andhra News | MLA Goes Undercover, Catches Employee Playing Game During Office Hours: Video

Hyderabad: In a surprising move, Polavaram Janasena MLA Chirra Balaraju decided to inspect the KR Puram ITDA office in disguise. Donning a mask to blend in as a common man, he walked into the government office unannounced.

What he found left him astonished. Sai Kumar, an office employee, was comfortably seated, engrossed in a game of Puzzly, completely neglecting his official duties. Outraged by this blatant disregard for work, MLA Balaraju immediately confronted Sai Kumar.

Expressing his anger over the misuse of office time, MLA Balaraju instructed the officials to suspend the negligent employee.

This undercover visit by the MLA highlights the ongoing issues of accountability and productivity in government offices, sending a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.