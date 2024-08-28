Andhra News | MLC Pothula Sunitha too quits YSRCP

Vijayawada: The Opposition YSRCP today received another shock in the State. The party MLC Pothula Sunitha has resigned from the post along with her party membership.

She is the State women’s president of the YSRCP. It is learnt that the resignation letter has been sent to the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sunita said the future course of action of her would be announced soon.

On the other hand, the party Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Bida Mastan are also set to resign from the party. Mopidevi is also likely to resign from his Rajya Sabha MP post.

After resigning from his post of the MP in Delhi, Mopidevi Venkataramana is likely to announce his decision to resign from the YSR Congress Party after holding a meeting with party workers in Repalle assembly constituency.

Mopidevi is likely to join the ruling TDP with his followers in the next week. Mopidevi is currently on a visit to Delhi.