Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to Showcase “Brand AP” at World Economic Forum in Davos

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to promote “Brand AP” at the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Departing on Sunday, the Chief Minister aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a prime investment destination by engaging with global business leaders and industrialists during this high-profile event.

Positioning Andhra Pradesh as an Investment Hub

At the WEF, CM Naidu will highlight Andhra Pradesh’s robust industrial policies, skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure, government subsidies, and stable governance. The state’s investor-friendly business environment will take center stage as the Chief Minister seeks to attract both national and international investments.

Key Highlights of CM Naidu’s Schedule

Sunday, Jan 21: CM Naidu will leave Amaravati for Delhi at 4 pm. He will board a flight from Delhi to Zurich at 1:30 am on Monday.

Monday, Jan 22: Upon arrival in Zurich, the Chief Minister will meet India’s ambassador to Switzerland. A series of meetings with industrialists will be held at a local hotel. CM Naidu will interact with the Telugu Diaspora during a “Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora” event, focusing on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He will then travel to Davos, a four-hour drive from Zurich, to attend a dinner meeting with industrialists.

Special Engagements: A one-on-one meeting with Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, is scheduled.



Agenda at the World Economic Forum

During the four-day event, the Chief Minister will conduct extensive discussions on green hydrogen and its potential role in Andhra Pradesh’s energy landscape. He is also slated to meet with top executives and chairpersons from leading global companies, including:

Coca-Cola

Welspun Group

LG Electronics

Carlsberg Group

Cisco

Walmart International

Cognizant Technologies

CM Naidu’s agenda includes over 10 meetings and conferences daily, making this visit one of his most ambitious investment promotion efforts.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Claims Centre’s Financial Package for Vizag Steel Plant is Insufficient

Focus on Employment and Industrial Growth

Naidu’s pitch will revolve around employment-driven industrial policies designed to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in Andhra Pradesh. He plans to emphasize the state’s human resources and advanced infrastructure, which make it an ideal destination for industries ranging from technology to manufacturing.

Collaborations with Indian and Telugu Industrialists

In Zurich, CM Naidu will engage with Telugu industrialists, seeking their collaboration to boost investments in Andhra Pradesh. The “Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora” event aims to strengthen ties with the global Telugu community, encouraging them to invest in the state’s burgeoning economy.

Accompanying Delegation

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including: