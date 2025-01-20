Andhra Pradesh: Couple Killed in Road Accident, Three Children Injured

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident on Monday, a couple from Patancheru lost their lives when their car was hit by a private bus in Railway Kodur, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

The couple, identified as Sandeep Shah (45) and Anjali Devi (40), were on a pilgrimage to Tirupati when the accident occurred on their way back to Patancheru.

Fatal Road Mishap Leaves Three Children Seriously Injured

The couple’s three children were also involved in the crash and sustained serious injuries. Reports suggest that the condition of the eldest child is critical, requiring urgent medical attention. The accident has caused immense grief to the family and the local community.

Sandeep Shah: President of North Indians Welfare Association, Patancheru

Sandeep Shah was well-known in Patancheru as the president of the North Indians Welfare Association. His tragic demise has left a void in the community, with many expressing their sorrow at the untimely loss. Shah was also closely associated with local politicians, including Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who expressed his shock over the accident.

MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy Sends Condolences and Ensures Better Treatment for Children

In a heartfelt message, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy extended his condolences to the bereaved family and sent his brother Madusudhan Reddy to Railway Kodur to ensure that the injured children received better medical treatment.

Investigation Underway: Authorities to Determine Cause of the Accident

The Andhra Pradesh Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the private bus collided with the family car, but the exact circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear. Authorities are working to provide answers and ensure justice for the victims.

Community Shocked by Tragic Loss

The local community is in shock following the death of the couple. Support and prayers have poured in from various quarters, with people offering their condolences to the grieving family.

For more updates on the incident and the health status of the injured children, stay tuned.