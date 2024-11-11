Andhra Pradesh FY25 Budget Focuses on Education, Healthcare, and Rural Development

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government presented a comprehensive budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget includes a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 32,712.84 crore. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav outlined the key allocations and financial projections in the Assembly, emphasizing a strategy for economic revival and wealth creation.

Budget Highlights: Fiscal and Revenue Deficits

The budget estimates a revenue deficit of Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12% of GSDP) and a fiscal deficit of Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19% of GSDP). Keshav explained, “This budget is designed to consider the state’s current financial position and aims to revitalize Andhra Pradesh’s economic progress by creating wealth and stimulating growth.”



Key Allocations: Education, Rural Development, and Healthcare

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: Rs 16,739 crore has been allocated to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, under the oversight of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

School Education: The budget has allotted Rs 29,909 crore for school education to improve access to quality education across the state.

Healthcare and Family Welfare: With an allocation of Rs 18,421 crore, healthcare remains a priority to enhance public health facilities and welfare programs.

Opposition Criticism and Boycott

In a scathing critique of the previous YSRCP administration, Finance Minister Keshav pointed out that the state’s finances were on the brink of collapse when the former regime left office. Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP chose to boycott today’s budget session, voicing their discontent.