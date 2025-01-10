Andhra Pradesh High Court Rejects YSRCP Leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Petition in POCSO Case

Amaravati: In a major legal setback, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s petition seeking to quash a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Case

The case, registered in November 2024 by the Tirupati Police, accuses the former Chandragiri MLA of allegedly engaging in the character assassination of a minor girl.

Bhaskar Reddy, along with certain YSRCP-affiliated social media activists, reportedly spread misinformation about the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Yerravaripalem Mandal, Tirupati district.

The allegations stated that the girl was assaulted while returning home from school, a claim widely circulated on social media platforms linked to the YSRCP.

Bhaskar Reddy had even urged Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the victim’s family and provide consolation.

However, investigations revealed that the rape allegations were false. Medical examinations conducted at the Government Maternity Hospital confirmed no evidence of sexual assault.

Complaint by the Girl’s Father

The victim’s father lodged a formal complaint against those who had circulated unverified and defamatory content about his daughter. The police identified social media accounts linked to the YSRCP as the primary sources of the fake news and issued warnings against spreading misinformation.

Legal Proceedings and Allegations

Following the investigation, the Tirupati Police charged Bhaskar Reddy under multiple sections of the POCSO Act, along with provisions of the SC, ST, and IT Acts. The former MLA has consistently denied the allegations, claiming the case is a politically motivated attempt by the TDP-led government to tarnish his reputation.

Bhaskar Reddy called the charges a “vindictive move” orchestrated to damage his public image. Despite his claims, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides, dismissed his petition to quash the First Information Report (FIR).

High Court’s Decision

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled against Bhaskar Reddy’s plea, emphasizing that the legal process should be allowed to take its course.

The court did not find sufficient grounds to interfere with the police investigation or dismiss the case at this stage.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Visits Stampede Site in Tirupati

Reactions and Implications

The High Court’s decision has drawn significant attention, highlighting the dangers of misinformation and the misuse of social media platforms.

The ruling also underscores the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of minors, particularly in cases involving allegations of sexual offenses.

Meanwhile, political analysts suggest that the case could have broader implications for the YSR Congress Party, especially as it navigates challenges posed by opposition parties in the lead-up to the state elections.

Key Takeaways