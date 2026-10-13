Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Booked After Alleged Misconduct at Bengaluru Pub

Bengaluru: An IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh, Vikas Marmat, who serves as Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, has reportedly been booked by Bengaluru police following an alleged incident at a pub in the city.

According to the available information, Marmat was allegedly in an intoxicated state at the pub when he misbehaved with police personnel and attempted to attack them. The incident reportedly led to a confrontation between the officer and the police.

The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru have registered a criminal case against Marmat in connection with the alleged incident. Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances that led to the confrontation are awaited.

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Marmat’s role as Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority has brought the incident into focus, given his position in the Andhra Pradesh administration.

The police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the investigation. Further information regarding the case and any subsequent action against the officer is awaited.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and further details are required to establish the full sequence of events.