Pawan Kalyan Reportedly Unhappy Over Reservations as TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Seat-Sharing Talks Continue

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is reportedly dissatisfied with the reservation process for local body elections, even as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has maintained that reservations were determined through a transparent and scientific process.

Clarity is yet to emerge within the ruling alliance over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming local body elections. The lack of consensus has reportedly led to differences among alliance partners over the allocation of seats.

Against this backdrop, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu are expected to meet Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his concerns and seek to resolve the differences.

The meeting is expected to focus on the reservation issue and the broader electoral arrangements within the alliance. However, the precise details of the proposed discussions have not been officially disclosed.

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Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP president P. V. N. Madhav is also likely to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu again to discuss matters concerning the alliance and preparations for the local body elections.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has defended the reservation exercise, stating that it was carried out transparently and scientifically. However, the reported dissatisfaction within the alliance has brought attention to the need for coordination among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP before the elections.

The outcome of the proposed meetings is expected to provide greater clarity on the differences over reservations and seat-sharing arrangements among the ruling coalition partners.