Indiramma Housing Hopes Shattered: 84-Year-Old Woman’s Last Rites Held at Demolished Hut Site

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident highlighting the hardships faced by poor families awaiting housing assistance, Gandamala Lakshmi, an 84-year-old woman from Shamirpet, died after waiting nearly two years for an Indiramma house. Her family’s distress deepened when they reportedly struggled to find a place to perform her last rites.

Lakshmi had demolished her hut in the hope of receiving an Indiramma house and had repeatedly approached officials seeking allotment. Her daughters said the family met all eligibility criteria but had not received a house. Lakshmi had also reportedly borrowed ₹60,000 to register a house site in her daughters’ names.

After Lakshmi died following an illness, the family faced another hardship when the owners of their rented hut allegedly refused permission to conduct the last rites there. With no alternative, her daughters brought the body to the site where their old hut had stood.

A tent was erected at the vacant site, where arrangements were made for the final rites. The daughters alleged that the landlords had asked them not to return to the rented accommodation for 10 days after the funeral.

Grieving over their mother’s death and their uncertain future, the daughters appealed to the authorities for help. “Where should we live?” they asked, seeking housing assistance and support from the government.

The incident has raised concerns over the plight of vulnerable families awaiting housing benefits.

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