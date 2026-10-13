Massive Fire Guts Furniture Godown in Hyderabad’s Dattatreya Nagar

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Syed Ali’s furniture godown in Dattatreya Nagar, within the limits of Tappachabutra Police Station, causing extensive damage to the premises.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. The godown, situated amid several apartment buildings and residential houses, was gutted in the fire.

The incident raised concerns among local residents due to the godown’s location in a densely populated area. Firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residential buildings.

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A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze, although the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed. The extent of the financial loss is also yet to be determined.

Tappachabutra police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the circumstances of the fire and any possible casualties are awaited.