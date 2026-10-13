Eagle Force Conducts Anti-Drug Awareness Programme for 400 NCC Cadets

Hyderabad: The Eagle Force Telangana Awareness Team conducted an anti-drug awareness programme for approximately 400 NCC cadets at the NCC Camp in Mehdipatnam, to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

During the programme, Inspector P. Srinivas sensitised the cadets to the harmful effects of drug abuse on physical and mental health. He explained how substance abuse could adversely affect their education, career prospects and future, apart from leading to serious legal and social consequences.

The cadets were urged to stay away from drugs and make responsible choices in their personal lives. They were encouraged to cultivate self-discipline, maintain a healthy lifestyle and actively participate in sports and other constructive activities to build a positive outlook and develop strong values.

The programme also highlighted the important role of NCC cadets in spreading awareness about substance abuse among their peers, families and communities. The cadets were motivated to become responsible citizens and ambassadors of the anti-drug movement.

The initiative aimed to strengthen awareness among young people about the dangers of narcotic substances and encourage them to contribute actively to the state’s efforts to curb drug abuse.

The programme forms part of the broader vision of achieving a “Drug-Free Telangana” by engaging youth and encouraging collective responsibility in building a healthier society.

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