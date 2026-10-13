Malkajgiri Traffic Police Book 4,381 Cases in Wrong Parking Drive

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Traffic Police booked 4,381 cases and imposed fines totalling ₹8,27,800 during a special enforcement drive against irregular and wrong parking.

The drive was conducted to curb traffic violations caused by improper parking and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles on roads. Wrong parking often obstructs traffic flow, reduces road space for other motorists and creates risks for pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

The traffic police emphasised that parking violations are not merely an inconvenience but can also pose serious road safety concerns. Vehicles parked in unauthorised locations can obstruct visibility, block access to important routes and contribute to traffic congestion, particularly on busy roads.

Through the special enforcement drive, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police sought to promote greater compliance with traffic regulations and encourage motorists to adopt responsible parking practices.

Motorists were advised to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas, avoid obstructing footpaths and carriageways, and follow all applicable traffic rules. The police also urged road users to cooperate with enforcement personnel and recognise their responsibility in maintaining orderly traffic movement.

The initiative forms part of efforts to improve road discipline and enhance public safety. The police reiterated that responsible parking is essential for keeping roads clear, reducing congestion and ensuring safer movement for all road users.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com