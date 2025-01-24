Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana Announces Completion of Amaravati Construction in Three Years

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana announced on Friday that the construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, will be completed within three years.

Narayana made this statement during a visit to the water pumping works at the administrative towers and the foundation of the High Court building in Nelapadu village, located within the greenfield capital region.

Tenders for 40 Works in Amaravati Already Called

“Until now, we have called tenders for 40 works in Amaravati, and we will complete all of them by the end of January to commence the capital works by the second week of February. We will complete the construction of Amaravati within three years,” Narayana said in an official press release.

Allegations Against YSRCP Government’s Actions

Narayana also accused the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of canceling all construction works in Amaravati out of revenge, including 4,053 apartments that were meant for officials, judges, and employees.

He pointed out that these works had been initiated before 2019, during the tenure of the previous TDP government, which was in power from 2014 to 2019.

Scrapping of Assembly Building Plans

Furthermore, Narayana explained that the assembly building was initially designed to reach a height of 250 meters, with the aim of making it a tourist attraction when the House was not in session. However, he lamented that the previous government had scrapped all these plans.