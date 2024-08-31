Andhra Pradesh News | 4 killed in landslide as heavy rain creates havoc

Vijayawada: Four persons were killed, and five others were injured in a landslide that took place in Mogalrajpuram locality here on Saturday due to incessant rains.

The deceased were identified as Meghana, B Lakshmi, Annapurna, and L Purkayat

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to each of the bereaved families.

A portion of a hill collapsed and massive boulders fell on the houses which were constructed on the hillock. The SDRF and fire brigade personnel extricated some of the victims from the debris. As many as 15 houses were razed to the ground in the landslide.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan and MP Keshineni Shivaram visited the area.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Coastal AP districts including Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam on Saturday due to heavy rain. Heavy rain started after midnight and continued till six AM on Saturday.

In the second spell, the heavy rain started at around 8:30 AM and continued for about one hour and again continued for an hour in the afternoon affecting normal life badly. Many residential localities were in two to three feet of water.

Almost all main thoroughfares were inundated. Heavy vehicles including buses were struck in five to six feet of water at the railway low bridge area near the bus stand here on Machilipatnam-Hyderabad road.

The rain water gushed into the bus stands at various places in various cities and towns forcing authorities to suspend bus services for some time. The Authorities of the famous hill shrine Kanaka Durga temple closed the ghat road after boulders fell on the road.