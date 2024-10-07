Andhra Pradesh News | IMD Issues Warning of Three More Cyclones

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning for Andhra Pradesh, a state that was recently devastated by severe floods. The IMD predicts the formation of three cyclones, with one likely to form in the Arabian Sea and two in the Bay of Bengal.

Due to the impact of these cyclones, coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may experience rainfall from October 10 onwards.

The IMD has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in some areas, with coastal districts expected to witness moderate showers. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal remains active, which could result in light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next three days.

Following the IMD’s warning of three cyclones forming in October, residents of Andhra Pradesh have expressed concern over the potential impact.