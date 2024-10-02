Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh News | Severe End to Waste Tax

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to cease the collection of waste tax across Andhra Pradesh. This significant decision comes as part of efforts to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and streamline waste management practices in the state.

Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 15:52
183 1 minute read
Andhra Pradesh News | Severe End to Waste Tax
Andhra Pradesh News | Severe End to Waste Tax

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing relief while others raise concerns about potential impacts on sanitation services.

Officials are expected to implement this directive promptly, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 15:52
183 1 minute read

