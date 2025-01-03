Andhra Pradesh Seeks Global Assistance for Amaravati Development Projects

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has resolved to accelerate developmental projects in the state capital Amaravati.

To achieve this, the state plans to secure financial assistance from the World Bank, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), and German financial institutions.

Key Cabinet Decisions for Amaravati

The Cabinet has taken significant steps to ensure smooth implementation of developmental works in Amaravati. Among these measures, the Cabinet approved fresh tenders for developmental works, adhering to the guidelines set by the World Bank and HUDCO.

Additionally, two major engineering projects valued at Rs 2,723 crore have been greenlit, paving the way for large-scale infrastructure upgrades in the capital region.

Amendments to Urban Development Laws

To support these initiatives, the Cabinet approved a draft ordinance to amend the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (AP MRUDA) Act, 2016. These amendments aim to facilitate:

Revisions to the Amaravati capital masterplan.

Updates to master infrastructure plans.

Adjustments to zonal areas within the capital region.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathi emphasized that these changes will streamline project execution and ensure compliance with institutional guidelines.

Boosting Industrial and Green Energy Investments

The Cabinet also took measures to attract industrial investments and promote green energy projects. Highlights include:

AM Green Ammonia Unit at Kakinada: Approval for setting up AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd, aligning with the state’s green energy policy. The company benefits from a stamp duty exemption to encourage investment. Solar and Wind Battery Storage Projects: Proposals for integrated solar and wind battery storage projects at Nandyal, YSR districts, Kakinada, and Hosur in Pattikonda mandal (Kurnool district) were approved. These projects will involve an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and are expected to create 1,380 jobs. Notably, the government clarified that no land would be allotted for these projects.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Development

The Cabinet approved several healthcare and infrastructure proposals, including:

India Reserve Battalion: Allocation of 40 acres for the India Reserve (IR) Battalion at Jangalapalli, Yadamarri Mandal, Chittoor district, under specific conditions. ESI Hospital Projects: Allocation of 6.3 acres at Nadimpalem, Pattipadu mandal, Guntur district for constructing an ESI Hospital and staff quarters.

Upgrading the ESI hospital at Tirupati from 50 to 100 beds, with an estimated cost of Rs 7.44 crore and recruitment of 191 medical and para-medical staff.

Supporting Farmers and Administrative Reforms

The Cabinet decided to release the state’s share of the Rythu Bharosa scheme as soon as the central government disburses its funds. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to supporting farmers during challenging times.

In a move to improve governance, the Cabinet approved 19 additional posts for the newly-formed Pithapuram Area Development Authority, ensuring efficient administrative operations.