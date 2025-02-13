Andhra Pradesh Tackles Bird Flu with Swift Action, Minister Urges Calm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh ‘s Animal Husbandry Minister, K. Atchannaidu, assured on Wednesday that there was no need for panic regarding the recent outbreak of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in the state, as appropriate measures to control the disease are already in place.

Minister Addresses Rumors and Assures Public

Atchannaidu criticized the spread of misinformation, specifically the false claims circulating on social media about the death of 40 lakh chickens. He clarified that the actual number of deaths is 5.4 lakh, out of a total of 10.7 crore chickens across the state. He urged the public to refrain from unnecessary panic and rumormongering.

The minister further explained that the state government has responded swiftly by mobilizing the necessary resources to cull and properly dispose of about 14,000 leftover chickens and 340 eggs from four affected poultry farms.

Containment Measures and Ongoing Monitoring

The outbreak of Avian Influenza was initially reported in the villages of Velpuru in West Godavari and Kanuru Agraharam in East Godavari districts. Following the detection of the virus, Animal Husbandry officials began culling affected birds at two poultry farms in the area.

As part of the containment effort, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed across the state to monitor the situation. A total of 721 teams are working to control the spread of the virus, particularly in the Godavari region where the virus was first detected.

In addition, the state has designated a 1 km radius around the affected areas as an alert zone and a 10 km radius as a surveillance area, restricting the movement of chickens and related products.

Impact of Rising Temperatures on Disease Spread

Minister Atchannaidu also addressed concerns about the safety of consuming chicken and eggs during this period. He assured the public that there is no need to worry, as the impact of the disease is decreasing. He explained that rising temperatures would help control the spread of Avian Influenza, as the virus is only able to survive up to 70 degrees Celsius. Both boiled eggs and cooked chicken are safe to eat, he emphasized.

Precautionary Measures for Poultry Farmers

The minister noted that unsanitary practices by some poultry farmers contributed to the outbreak and urged farmers to take extra precautions to prevent the entry of migratory birds into their farms. Additionally, he assured that outside the designated alert zones, boiled eggs and cooked chicken remain safe for consumption.

Continued Vigilance and Control Efforts

Damodar Naidu, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, reiterated that RRTs are actively working to control the outbreak, particularly in areas with high concentrations of poultry farms and migratory birds. He confirmed that the department is closely monitoring the transportation of chickens and poultry-related products at state borders.

The department will continue to implement necessary containment measures, and authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.