Andhra Pradesh to Launch Free Cooking Gas Cylinder Supply on Deepavali

Amaravati: In a significant welfare initiative, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Monday that the state will commence the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders to eligible women from October 31, coinciding with Deepavali celebrations.

During a meeting at the state Secretariat with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, officials from the Civil Supplies Department, and representatives from Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, Naidu discussed the guidelines for the smooth implementation of the ‘Deepam’ scheme. This initiative will provide three free gas cylinders annually to women who qualify under the program.

Despite financial challenges, Naidu emphasized that the state government is committed to advancing this welfare scheme, particularly for the benefit of underprivileged women. He directed officials to ensure transparency in executing the program and to start pre-booking cylinders from October 24, ahead of the official launch.

Naidu stressed that the free gas cylinders will allow women to redirect their household budgets toward other essential needs, thus improving their standard of living. He also reiterated the government’s dedication to implementing welfare measures that uplift the poor, despite financial constraints.

The Civil Supplies Secretary, Veerapandyan, provided a detailed report on the scheme’s financial implications, noting that each cylinder costs Rs 876, with the central government offering a Rs 25 subsidy. The total financial burden on the state is projected at Rs 2,648 crore annually, amounting to Rs 13,423 crore over five years.

