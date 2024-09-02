Andhra Rains | Boats Swept Away in Krishna River Floods, Collide with Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada: Video

Vijayawada: A dramatic scene unfolded on the Krishna River as three sand-laden boats were swept away by the gushing floodwaters, colliding with the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. The strong currents, fueled by one of the largest discharges of floodwater in recent years, led to significant damage to a pillar of the iconic barrage.

The incident occurred when the boats, caught in the powerful flow of the Krishna River, were carried downstream toward the Prakasam Barrage. One of the boats became stuck after striking Gate No. 69, forcing its closure. Officials immediately responded, working tirelessly to clear the vessels that were lodged against the barrage.

In response to the intense flooding, authorities opened 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage, releasing approximately 11,39,351 cusecs of water—making it the highest discharge since October 5, 2009, when 10,95,402 cusecs were released. The unprecedented water release highlights the severity of the current flooding situation.

As the situation remains critical, efforts are ongoing to secure the area and prevent further damage to the barrage. Local officials are on high alert, coordinating with various agencies to manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.

Residents in the area have been advised to stay clear of the riverbanks and to follow updates from local authorities as the situation develops. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness during the monsoon season.