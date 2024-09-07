Andhra Shocker | Police Bust Murderous Loan Shark Gang Led by Mother-Daughter Duo

In a shocking revelation, Guntur police have uncovered a gang involved in a series of murders, led by a mother-daughter duo.

The accused, identified as Venkateswari alias Bujji (32) and her mother Ramanamma, along with two other women, have been linked to multiple killings. Venkateswari, who previously worked as a volunteer, had returned from Cambodia after engaging in cybercrimes. Upon her return to Tenali, she and her mother began targeting individuals for money.

The gang’s modus operandi involved taking loans and, when asked for repayment, resorting to murder. They have confessed to killing three women and one man and had plotted to kill three more women before their plans were foiled.

In 2022, Venkateswari and Ramanamma poisoned Venkateswari’s aunt, Subbalakshmi, in Markapuram with cyanide-laced alcohol for not transferring property to them. In August 2023, they killed an elderly woman named Nagamma from Tenali by mixing cyanide in a soft drink after she demanded repayment. In April 2024, they murdered a man named Moishe, husband of their accomplice Bhudevi, with cyanide to claim his insurance money.

The gang’s killing spree came to light after the suspicious death of Nagoor Bee in June 2024, who was poisoned with cyanide-laced beverages by Venkateswari and another accomplice, Rajini.

Police investigations revealed that the mother-daughter duo had also attempted to murder three other women—Annapurna, Varalakshmi, and Meerabeel—who are residents of Tenali.