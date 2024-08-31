Andhra Shocker | Secret Cameras Found in Girls’ Hostel, over 300 Videos Recorded and Sold

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light at Gudlavalleru Engineering College, where secret cameras were discovered in the girls’ hostel bathrooms, leading to over 300 videos being recorded. This has sparked outrage among students and the community.

Key Developments:

Discovery of Secret Cameras: The disturbing revelation was made when students found secret cameras installed in the bathrooms of the girls’ hostel. The cameras, reportedly placed by a final-year B.Tech student named Vijay Kumar, captured numerous videos, which were allegedly sold to external parties. Student Protests: In response to the incident, students organized a protest with cell phone torches, chanting “We Want Justice!” The demonstration highlighted their frustration over the lack of immediate action from the college administration. Students expressed their anger, pointing out that despite the issue being known for a week, no significant action had been taken by the management. Accusations Against the Accused: Vijay Kumar, the accused, has been detained by the police. Students have accused him of having an accomplice, his girlfriend, who allegedly assisted in placing the cameras. College Administration’s Response: The college administration has been criticized for their handling of the situation, including allegations of sending away the accused’s accomplice secretly. The administration also faced accusations of attacking media representatives and student leaders who attempted to cover the story and protest against the incident. Ongoing Protests and Tensions: Protests continued at the college with students demanding immediate justice and accountability. The situation escalated as police intervened, resulting in confrontations with student leaders who were eventually detained.

Statements from Involved Parties:

Students’ Concerns: Students have expressed their disappointment with the college’s response, criticizing the delay in addressing the issue and the lack of transparency. They are calling for strict action against those responsible and greater protection for students’ privacy.

College Administration's Position: The college administration has faced backlash for their alleged mishandling of the situation and attempts to suppress media coverage. They have been accused of failing to address the issue promptly and effectively.

Authorities’ Actions:

The police are investigating the matter, and further updates are expected as they delve deeper into the case. The college administration’s actions and the effectiveness of the ongoing investigation will be closely monitored.

This incident has raised serious concerns about privacy and safety within educational institutions, prompting calls for stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such breaches in the future.