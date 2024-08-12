Andhra Tragedy | School Bus Overturns, Second Grade Student Dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident near Obulavaripalle in Annamayya district, a school bus carrying 20 students from Srivani Private School overturned. An 8-year-old second-grade student named Bhavishya died on the spot, while three others sustained minor injuries.

The accident occurred when the bus’s rear tire hit a rock, causing it to overturn. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the bus’s maintenance and the driver’s actions. The school and community are in shock and mourning the loss of the young student, with calls for improved safety measures for school transportation.