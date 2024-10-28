Anger Grows Among Teachers, Staff Over Delayed DA Installments, Social Media Outrage Mounts

Hyderabad: A recent decision by the Congress-led government in Telangana to announce only a single installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) has sparked widespread frustration among state employees and teachers.

The decision, made during Saturday’s Cabinet meeting, has drawn sharp criticism from unions and associations, who feel the government has fallen short of its promises.

The employees’ Joint Action Committees (JAC) and various teachers’ unions expressed disappointment, recalling that the Congress party had pledged in its manifesto to release three pending DA installments within the first 15 days of assuming power.

Despite waiting patiently for over ten months, employees say they are now deeply dissatisfied with the government’s response, which they feel is insufficient.

Social media has become a platform for expressing this collective outrage, with union leaders and employee representatives voicing discontent over the decision.

Critics allege that while the government continues to increase spending on various projects, it claims financial constraints when it comes to fulfilling DA commitments to its employees.

The Telangana State Union of Teachers and Staff (TSUTS) has demanded that the state government review its decision and address the pending DA installments promptly, urging it to honor its promises made to state employees and teachers.