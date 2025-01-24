Anil Kapoor Wishes Showman Subhash Ghai ‘Happy Birthday’ with a Heartfelt Post

Mumbai: Subhash Ghai, the legendary director behind numerous cinematic masterpieces, turned 80 on January 24, 2025. To celebrate this milestone, actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram’s stories section to share a heartfelt post, honoring the “Showman” of Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor’s Warm Tribute to Subhash Ghai

Anil Kapoor shared a collage of rare pictures with Subhash Ghai and wrote a touching caption: “Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!”

The two industry veterans have collaborated on several blockbuster films over the years, including Taal (1999), Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), and Meri Jung (1985). Subhash Ghai’s illustrious filmography also includes iconic films like Kalicharan (1976), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), Hero (1983), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Iqbal (2005), to name just a few.

Anil Kapoor’s Upcoming Project: ‘Subedaar’

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film Subedaar, where he plays the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Singh. The drama will also star Radhika Madan as his daughter. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor himself.

The first-look poster of Subedaar was released in March 2024 via Prime Video’s official Instagram handle, along with a teaser. The plot of the film follows Arjun Singh as he struggles with civilian life after serving the nation, grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter and dealing with societal dysfunction. The former soldier must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.

Anil Kapoor’s Recent Projects and Future Roles

In addition to Subedaar, Anil Kapoor was reportedly approached for a role in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, where he was considered for the part of Aurangzeb. However, Akshay Khanna was ultimately cast in the role.