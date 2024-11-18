Anmol Bishnoi Detained in California: FBI Discusses Extradition and Deportation with Indian Officials

California, USA: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was detained in California last week by the US Immigration Department for using forged travel documents. The 25-year-old fugitive, who fled India in 2022 after allegedly being involved in several criminal activities, is now under investigation by US authorities.

Following his arrest, a delegation of three FBI officials met with senior Indian security officials, led by a senior officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to discuss the status of Anmol’s case. The meeting, which took place on Friday, focused on the potential deportation or extradition of Bishnoi back to India, where he faces serious criminal charges.

Anmol Bishnoi’s Alleged Criminal Connections

Anmol Bishnoi has been implicated in multiple high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022. Following the killing, Anmol went into hiding, reportedly leaving India on a fake passport. His detention in California comes after a long pursuit by Indian law enforcement agencies.

The US Immigration Department reportedly discovered that Anmol had used a forged passport under the name of “Bhanu” to enter the United States. His documents, including a reference letter from a company, were found to be fraudulent. Anmol’s immigration fraud was exposed, leading to his detention.

Extradition Talks Between FBI and Indian Officials

In their meeting, FBI officials shared details about Anmol’s criminal activities and the ongoing investigations. A key topic of discussion was his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, as well as his connection to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai earlier this year. The FBI officials informed their Indian counterparts that Anmol’s deportation could proceed once the outcome of his asylum application is decided.

The Role of Indian Agencies in the Investigation

Indian authorities, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been closely monitoring Anmol’s movements. The NIA had previously issued a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture. Anmol is one of the main accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and has been named in a charge sheet for his role in the crime.

Additionally, the Rajasthan Police have linked Anmol to 31 criminal cases, including several in Rajasthan. Police in Delhi believe Anmol has been managing extortion operations on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad. There is also growing evidence suggesting Anmol’s involvement in the ongoing operations of the criminal syndicate, which spans Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Red Corner Notice and Efforts for Extradition

The Indian government issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Anmol Bishnoi in December 2022. The notice was a formal request to international authorities to locate and arrest the fugitive. In response, the Indian government coordinated with the US authorities to locate Anmol and initiate his provisional arrest.

Further investigations have revealed Anmol’s involvement in several crimes, including the 2022 murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He is also implicated in the April 2023 shooting outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, and the Mumbai Police have recorded audio evidence linking him to the incident. In addition, Delhi police are exploring the possibility that Anmol played a role in the October 2023 murder of Baba Siddique.

The Ongoing Case and Global Criminal Syndicate

Anmol Bishnoi’s detention highlights the expanding reach of international criminal syndicates. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with operations across multiple states in India, continues to pose a significant challenge to law enforcement. Anmol’s role in the gang’s illegal activities, especially its extortion operations, is a key area of focus for Indian authorities.

Indian officials are now awaiting the outcome of Anmol’s asylum application in the US, which will determine the next steps in his potential extradition. If his asylum request is denied, it will pave the way for his deportation back to India to face charges related to his involvement in organized crime.

Conclusion

The detention of Anmol Bishnoi in California marks a significant development in the efforts to bring him back to India to stand trial. As extradition talks continue, Indian authorities are focused on gathering further evidence of his involvement in organized crime. The case underscores the global reach of criminal syndicates like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and highlights the growing cooperation between Indian and US law enforcement agencies to combat international crime.