Anna University sexual assault row: Annamalai, EPS raise doubts, AIADMK demands CBI probe

Chennai: Raising doubts in the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a second-year engineering girl student at the iconic Anna University, BJP Tamil Nadu Unit President K Annamalai said there were contradictions over the claims of the Minister and the Police, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

As the incident that took place in the University campus on Monday came to light the next day, police in a swift action arrested the key suspect Gnanasekaran (37),a roadside biriyani vendor, within a couple of hours upon receiving the complaint.

An history sheeter Gnanasekaran, who was facing several cases like waylaying, robbery and burglary, had confessed to committing the offence and was later remanded in judicial custody.

Talking to reporters after staging a novel whiplash self-flagellation protest in Coimbatore seeking justice for the sexual assault victim, Mr Annamalai claimed that there were contradictions in the versions given by Higher Education Minister Govai Chezhiyan and the Police on who lodged the complaint.

He said while the Minister contended that the police started the probe based on a complaint lodged by the victim herself at the Kotturpuram Police STation, the Greater Chennai City Commissioner

A Arun had said that the probe commenced after receiving a complaint from the University authorities.

“There are a lot of contradictions. The way the probe is heading has raised several doubts”,

Mr Annamalai said and sought to know whom the DMK government was trying to shield in

the case.

Asserting that the BJP would not rest till all those involved were brought to book and given punishment, he said if the ruling DMK government makes any attempt to hide the true facts

in the case, it could only be construed that it has also links in the case.

Mr Annamalai had earlier alleged that the arrested person was a member of the DMK Student’s

Wing, a point stoutly denied by the DMK government with senior party leaders, saying he was not

at all a member and has no connection with the party whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Mr Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, also raised doubts over the probe and demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

“As there are several doubts in the probe, only a CBI will ensure a free and fair probe will bring the entire truth and the culprits will be brought to book”, he told reporters here.

He also asked how a biriyani vendor gained entry to the iconic University premises and alleged laxity in security for the incident, which showed that there was no security for women even in educational institutions.

He cited various incidents of crime in the state and sexual assault and sexual harassment s recently and reiterated his charge that the law and order had deteriorated in the State during the DMK regime.