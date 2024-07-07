Annual Ashada Bonalu festival begins on Sunday

Hyderabad: The annual Ashada Bonalu festival began on Sunday with the offering of the first Bonam (cooked rice in a decorated brass pot) to Goddess Jagadambika in the temple at the historic Golconda fort.

A procession consisting of devotees was taken from Langar Houz to the Golconda fort as part of the festivities. In a traffic advisory, police asked people to avoid Bonalu routes and take alternate routes.

Endowment Minister Konda Surekha will present silk cloths to the goddess on behalf of the state government by proceeding in a procession from Langar House.

The Bonalu festival will be held at the famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 21 and at Simhavahini Sri Mahankali temple, Lal Darwaza Bonalu on July 28