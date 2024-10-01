Annular Solar Eclipse 2024: When, Where, and How to Watch It from India

New Delhi: A spectacular celestial event is approaching. On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, an annular solar eclipse will occur, presenting the iconic “ring of fire” effect for viewers in specific regions. While this mesmerizing event will not be visible from India, it is expected to captivate observers in parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

What Causes the “Ring of Fire” Effect?

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun. This is because the Moon is too far from Earth at this time, positioned at a point called apogee. As a result, the Sun’s outer edges remain visible, creating the stunning “ring of fire” effect. The Moon’s shadow is too small to fully block the Sun, leaving this fiery ring in the sky.

When and Where Will It Be Visible?

The annular eclipse will start over the southern Pacific Ocean at 3:42 p.m. UTC on October 2, 2024. It will reach its peak over Argentina at 6:45 p.m. UTC and will end over the southern Atlantic Ocean by 8:39 p.m. UTC. The event will span approximately six hours. The speed of the Moon’s shadow will vary by location, ranging from an incredible 6 million mph down to just 1,278 mph, comparable to the speed of a fighter jet.

Will It Be Visible in India?

Unfortunately, the annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, as it will occur during the night. Viewers in parts of the Pacific Ocean, Chile’s Easter Island, Argentina, and South American countries such as Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay will have a clear view of this astronomical event.

Safety Precautions for Viewing

As always with solar eclipses, it is crucial to avoid looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. NASA has emphasized the importance of using certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Even during an annular eclipse, looking at the Sun without protection can lead to permanent eye damage.

NASA advises against using regular sunglasses, and warns against looking through devices like cameras, telescopes, or binoculars while wearing eclipse glasses, as the concentrated solar rays could burn through the filter and cause severe eye injury.

Conclusion

Although this “ring of fire” eclipse won’t be visible in India, skywatchers in many parts of the world are eagerly preparing for this rare and beautiful astronomical event. With proper precautions, observers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the opportunity to witness one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena.