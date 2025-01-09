A.K. Antony Urges Kerala Congress Leaders to Prioritize Local Body Polls Over 2026 Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony has broken his silence, urging party leaders in Kerala to shift their focus from the 2026 Assembly elections to the upcoming local body polls.

Antony, a towering figure in the state’s political landscape, emphasized the need for unity and earnest efforts to ensure victory in the local elections, which he deemed critical for the party’s future in Kerala.

Factional Feuds and Leadership Struggles in Kerala Congress

The Congress party in Kerala has been plagued by internal factionalism, with prominent leaders jostling for supremacy. The ongoing power struggle involves key figures like:

V.D. Satheesan : The current Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

: The current Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. Ramesh Chennithala : Satheesan’s predecessor and a senior legislator.

: Satheesan’s predecessor and a senior legislator. K.C. Venugopal : AICC General Secretary, whose supporters are vying for influence.

: AICC General Secretary, whose supporters are vying for influence. K. Sudhakaran: The state party president and Kannur Lok Sabha member, who has taken a backseat in the race for the Chief Minister’s post due to health issues.

The growing tussle among these leaders has extended to discussions over who should be the Congress party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections. Antony, however, stressed that such debates were premature and counterproductive.

Antony’s Call for Unity and Focus on Local Polls

Speaking at a party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, the 84-year-old three-time Chief Minister made a passionate plea to party members to prioritize the upcoming local body elections. He warned that the party’s internal divisions could jeopardize its prospects in the polls.

“The need of the hour is to perform well in the local body elections later this year,” Antony stated. “Forget about the 2026 Assembly polls for now. Winning the local polls will lay the foundation for our success in the future.”

Antony also pointed out that while he no longer holds an active role in party decision-making, his advice should be taken seriously. “The leadership is in the hands of leaders like Satheesan and Sudhakaran. I am merely offering guidance, which you can choose to follow or ignore,” he added.

Antony’s Diminished Role and Personal Challenges

Once a central figure in Kerala’s Congress politics, Antony has largely stepped back from active politics due to his age and declining health. Despite this, he remains a daily visitor to the state party headquarters, where he keeps a close watch on developments.

Antony’s retreat from active politics was further compounded by a personal blow in 2023, when his elder son, Anil Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move reportedly left the senior leader disheartened, leading him to adopt a more subdued role in public life.

Congress’ Challenges in Kerala

The Congress party in Kerala faces significant challenges ahead of the local body polls:

Factionalism: The persistent rivalry among party leaders has hindered cohesive decision-making and grassroots mobilization. Declining Influence: The party has struggled to counter the growing influence of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP in the state. Unity at Stake: With leaders more focused on personal ambitions for the 2026 Assembly elections, the party risks losing its relevance in the immediate local polls.

Antony’s Legacy and Role in Kerala Politics

Antony’s stature as a three-time Chief Minister and former Defence Minister lends weight to his words, even as his active involvement diminishes. Known for his integrity and principled politics, Antony’s call for unity and focus on immediate goals reflects his commitment to the party’s welfare.

Appeal for a Cohesive Strategy

Antony’s advice comes at a critical juncture for Kerala Congress. By urging leaders to channel their energy into the local body elections, he has highlighted the importance of grassroots success as a stepping stone to larger electoral victories.

“Victory in local polls will strengthen the party at the grassroots level, creating momentum for the Assembly elections in 2026,” Antony asserted.