Anupam Kher Relishes Fusion Delicacies on Thailand Vacation

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, renowned for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, is currently savoring the vibrant culture and cuisine of Thailand during a memorable trip with his brother and childhood friends.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, renowned for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, is currently savoring the vibrant culture and cuisine of Thailand during a memorable trip with his brother and childhood friends. The actor, who recently appeared in the streaming film Vijay 69, shared glimpses of his culinary adventures on Instagram, delighting fans with his experiences.

Fusion Cuisine Highlights

Anupam Kher explored Thailand’s fusion flavors, dining at some exceptional restaurants that left a lasting impression. Among his favorites were:

  • Chef Hari Nayak’s Jhol Bangkok, offering a modern twist on Indian flavors.
  • Clara Bangkok, celebrated for its innovative culinary creations.
  • Gaa Restaurant, a hotspot for fusion delicacies.

One standout dish he relished was a fusion creation featuring Malabar parota and mushroom.

Cultural Exploration and Reflection

In addition to his gastronomic adventures, Kher visited the historic Ayutthaya temple, indulged in street shopping, and delivered a motivational lecture. Reflecting on the trip, he shared:
“This trip to #Thailand with my brother and childhood friends has been really special in many ways… We ate some delicious food at great restaurants. Loved it and the people behind these wonderful places.”

Walk Down Memory Lane

Anupam Kher also took a moment to revisit his journey of over 40 years in the film industry. Sharing nostalgic posts about his early days in Mumbai, he reflected on the challenges he faced, from conducting acting classes on a beach to living in modest accommodations during his debut film Saaransh in 1984.

This heartfelt recollection resonated with fans, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated actor.

