Anwarul Uloom Emerges Victorious in Osmania University Inter-College Wrestling Championships

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-College Free Style Wrestling Championships were successfully conducted at the university’s cycling velodrome on December 13th and 14th, 2024. Anwarul Uloom Degree College dominated the event, clinching the prestigious Team Championship title with an impressive tally of 20 points.

Category-Wise Finals Results

57 Kgs:

Winner: Abdul Khader (Presidency) defeated T. Bhaskar (Siddhartha College of PE)

61 Kgs:

Winner: Mohd. Abdul Malik (MG Law) defeated P. Karthik Goud (R.G. Kedia)

65 Kgs:

Winner: Nikhil Yadav (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Abdul Rehman Bin Md. (Aurora)

70 Kgs:

Winner: Syed Abu Huriara (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Shaik Abu Sayeed (Lords)

74 Kgs:

Winner: N. Naman Singh (Nizam College) defeated Shaik Nizam (Anwarul Uloom)

79 Kgs:

Winner: Shaik Uzair (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Mohd. Sofian (Lords Engineering)

86 Kgs:

Winner: Sahil Singh (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Syed Ali (Lords Engineering)

92 Kgs:

Winner: Syed Abdul Rehman (Sultan-ul-Uloom) defeated G. Amarnath (Keshav Memorial)

97 Kgs:

Winner: Syed Maharoos (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Varun Singh (Thomas College)

125 Kgs+:

Winner: Mohd. Khaja Talibuddin (Anwarul Uloom) defeated Rizwan Ali Khan (Govt. City)

Team Championship Results

Anwarul Uloom Degree College: 20 points (Champions) Lords College of Engineering and Technology: 9 points (Runners-up) Keshav Memorial College: 4 points

Highlights of the Event

The championship witnessed intense matches, showcasing the skill and determination of participants. Wrestlers from Anwarul Uloom College particularly stood out, securing victories across multiple categories. The event concluded with Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education, presenting the championship trophy to the Anwarul Uloom Degree College team.