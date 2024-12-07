AP: Construction of Rs 191 crore additional production plant of EDL commences

Sri City (Andhra Pradesh): An additional new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of EPACK Durable Limited (EDL) started in Sri City, marking a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, home appliances, and air conditioning.

EPACK has allocated ₹191 crore for the new plant, spread over 9 acres and is expected to commence production by June 2025.

This investment complements the ₹229 crore already infused into its existing facility. The current plant produces 1.3 million air conditioners, 0.4 million washing machines, and 0.7 million small home appliances annually, the company said in a release here.

Once operational, the new facility will increase air conditioner production capacity to over 2 million units, while maintaining existing capacities for other appliances.

The expansion will create significant employment opportunities, with the workforce expected to grow from 700 to 1,200.

Designed with eco-friendly manufacturing practices, the facility underscores EPACK’s and Hisense’s shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and globally competitive manufacturing.

The groundbreaking ceremony, was attended by EPACK’s Managing Director and CEO Ajay Singhania, Director L.B. Bothra, Hisense India’s CEO Pankaj Rana, and Managing Director Steven Li, who laid the foundation stone following a traditional pooja ceremony.

The upcoming facility, designed under Hisense’s proprietary technology and designs, will feature advanced production lines for air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and small domestic appliances. Leveraging EPACK’s existing infrastructure, this collaboration aims to strengthen Hisense’s footprint in India and cater to global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Singhania stated, “Our new facility will enable us to produce world-class Hisense products with a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability.”

Pankaj Rana emphasised, “Our partnership with EPACK Durable is a testament to Hisense’s vision of delivering top-notch, innovative, and intelligently designed products to customers. This collaboration not only enhances our presence in India but also solidifies our leadership in global markets.”

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Dr. Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated both teams, remarking, “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines Sri City. It further strengthens the ‘Make in India’ mission, contributing to economic growth and uplifting local communities while setting new benchmarks for sustainable manufacturing.”