Andhra Pradesh

AP Government Announces Free Bus Travel for Women

In a major announcement for women, Gurrjala Jagan Mohan, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, declared that women across Andhra Pradesh will soon enjoy free bus travel.

Safiya Begum15 October 2024 - 15:34
AP Government Announces Free Bus Travel for Women
AP Government Announces Free Bus Travel for Women

Hyderabad: In a major announcement for women, Gurrjala Jagan Mohan, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, declared that women across Andhra Pradesh will soon enjoy free bus travel.

This initiative will be implemented after the Diwali festival.

The announcement was made during various events in the Chittoor district, where women also raised requests for an increase in pension amounts, provision of ration cards, and housing. The MLA assured them that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has introduced several welfare schemes for women, with more initiatives on the way.

In addition to free bus travel, Jagan Mohan also revealed that the much-awaited free LPG cylinder scheme will be rolled out after Diwali. The free bus service for women will commence the day following the Diwali celebrations.

This new initiative is seen as a step towards improving women’s mobility and access to essential services in the state.

Tags
Safiya Begum15 October 2024 - 15:34

Related Articles

TDP Incharge Guduri Erixion Babu and Cadre Donate ₹30.85 Lakh to CM's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

TDP Incharge Guduri Erixion Babu and Cadre Donate ₹30.85 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

15 October 2024 - 16:53
Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from Oct 14 to 17

Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from Oct 14 to 17

14 October 2024 - 18:22
Cash-strapped AP likely to get Rs 20,000 cr in second half of FY 25 through liquor licenses, sale

Cash-strapped AP likely to get Rs 20,000 cr in second half of FY 25 through liquor licenses, sale

14 October 2024 - 16:56
Key accused in TDP office attack case surrenders

Key accused in TDP office attack case surrenders

14 October 2024 - 15:34
Back to top button