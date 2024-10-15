AP Government Announces Free Bus Travel for Women

Hyderabad: In a major announcement for women, Gurrjala Jagan Mohan, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, declared that women across Andhra Pradesh will soon enjoy free bus travel.

This initiative will be implemented after the Diwali festival.

The announcement was made during various events in the Chittoor district, where women also raised requests for an increase in pension amounts, provision of ration cards, and housing. The MLA assured them that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has introduced several welfare schemes for women, with more initiatives on the way.

In addition to free bus travel, Jagan Mohan also revealed that the much-awaited free LPG cylinder scheme will be rolled out after Diwali. The free bus service for women will commence the day following the Diwali celebrations.

This new initiative is seen as a step towards improving women’s mobility and access to essential services in the state.