AP Government Halts SIT Investigation in Tirumala Laddu Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to halt the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Tirumala Laddu controversy. The case, which had attracted significant attention, involved allegations surrounding the distribution and sale of the famous Tirumala temple laddus.

This moves by the government to pause the investigation has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the decision and its implications for transparency in the case.

The SIT was initially formed to delve into irregularities, but with this sudden halt, the future of the investigation remains uncertain. The public and temple devotees are now eagerly awaiting further clarification from the authorities.