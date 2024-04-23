AP Polls: TDP candidate Nara Lokesh declares Rs 543 cr assets

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh has declared his family assets worth nearly Rs 542.7 crore.

Lokesh is in the assembly poll fray from Mangalagiri segment in Andhra Pradesh where he is set to take on YSR Congress candidate M Lavanya.

Lokesh declared Rs 373.63 crore as his family assets in 2019 assembly polls. The TDP leader holds over one crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd floated by his family worth Rs 339.11 crore at Rs 337.85 apiece. His wife Brhamani is currently Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

According to the affidavit, Lokesh holds Rs 314.68 crore worth movable and Rs 92.31 crore worth immovable assets while Brahmani has Rs 45.06 crore and Rs 35.59 crore assets respectively.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13.