AP POLYCET 2025 Results Declared: 95.36% Pass Rate Recorded

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2025 results have been officially declared. State Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results via Twitter, congratulating students on their success in the state-level polytechnic entrance examination held on April 30.

Over 1.39 Lakh Students Appeared for the Exam

A total of 1,39,840 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 1,33,358 students have qualified, achieving an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.36%. Among these, girls performed slightly better, with a 96.9% pass rate, the Minister noted.

Answer Key Released Earlier; Final Results Now Available

The preliminary answer key for the examination was made available on May 2, allowing students to estimate their scores. The final results and rank cards have now been released based on the reviewed and finalized responses.

How to Check AP POLYCET 2025 Results

Students can check their results and download their rank cards by following these steps:

Open your browser and visit the official website: https://polycetap.nic.in Click on the “AP POLYCET Results 2025” option. A new page will appear. Enter your hall ticket number or login details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your rank card and save it for future use in counselling and admissions.

Minister Nara Lokesh extended his congratulations to all the students who passed, wishing them success in their future academic and professional pursuits.