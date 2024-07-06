AP & Telangana CMs decide to form high-level committee to resolve pending issues

Hyderabad: The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, respectively, have agreed to constitute a high-level official committee to address unresolved issues stemming from the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The decision was made during their meeting held at Prajabhavan, Begumpet, here on Saturday evening.

Announcing this at a press conference held at Prajabhavan tonight, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the meeting was conducted in a friendly atmosphere.

Watch Live: Joint Media Briefing by Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan. @Bhatti_Mallu @OFFDSB @PonnamLoksabha https://t.co/Pb4KK55lXY — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTG) July 6, 2024

The primary outcome was the agreement to form a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretaries of both states to resolve the issues that have persisted between the two Telugu states over the past decade.

If the issues remain unresolved at the high officials, Ministers’ Committees will be established to address them. Should these committees also fail to resolve the problems, both Chief Ministers will directly engage in discussions to take the necessary steps to find solutions, added Bhatti Vikramarka. The high-level committee will be formed within two weeks, he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad to discuss and resolve long-standing issues related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The meeting focused on resolving matters such as the… pic.twitter.com/R6bY6o7LkZ — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) July 6, 2024

Additionally, Bhatti Vikramarka mentioned that to combat drugs and cybercrimes in Telangana, the state government has set up a Narcotics Wing led by Additional DG level officials. Both states have agreed to cooperate mutually in this effort.

Telangana Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Sathya Prasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Kandula Durghesh, were present on the occasion.