Apollo Cancer Centre organises Pink Defender Walkathon for breast cancer awareness

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) in Hyderabad held the #PinkDefenderWalkathon on Saturday at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National (KBR) Park, gathering over 100 male staff, including oncologists, nurses, and medical professionals, to raise breast cancer awareness.

The event highlighted the critical role men can play in breast cancer awareness, advocating for early detection and supporting open conversations around breast health. Part of ACC’s #TalkPink campaign, the walkathon urged men to ensure that women in their lives undergo regular screenings.

Chief Guest C V Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, flagged off the event, commending ACC’s efforts to engage the community. “Breast cancer affects families, and men can play a key role by encouraging awareness and early detection. Initiatives like #TalkPink and #PinkDefenderWalkathon help foster open discussions about breast health,” he said.

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centre, emphasized the importance of proactive health practices to reduce breast cancer mortality, while Dr. TPS Bhandari, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, highlighted the campaign’s goal of breaking the stigma around breast cancer.

The #TalkPink campaign aims to inspire meaningful conversations within families and communities to work toward a future free of breast cancer-related deaths.